Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Short Interest Down 37.5% in August

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the August 15th total of 108,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Repsol stock remained flat at $13.52 during trading on Friday. Repsol has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.94.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

