RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
RESAAS Services Trading Down 4.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:RSASF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.20. 26,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,264. RESAAS Services has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31.
RESAAS Services Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RESAAS Services (RSASF)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for RESAAS Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RESAAS Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.