Reviewing Scheid Vineyards (SVIN) & Its Competitors

Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN – Get Rating) is one of 32 public companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Scheid Vineyards to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Scheid Vineyards has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scheid Vineyards’ competitors have a beta of -28.78, suggesting that their average share price is 2,978% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Scheid Vineyards and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scheid Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A Scheid Vineyards Competitors 36 127 423 23 2.71

Valuation & Earnings

As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 88.55%. Given Scheid Vineyards’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Scheid Vineyards has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Scheid Vineyards and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Scheid Vineyards $65.09 million $14.19 million -6.28 Scheid Vineyards Competitors $1.63 billion $92.76 million 1.08

Scheid Vineyards’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Scheid Vineyards. Scheid Vineyards is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Scheid Vineyards and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scheid Vineyards -4.46% N/A N/A Scheid Vineyards Competitors -180.98% -13.81% -9.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.0% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Scheid Vineyards shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Scheid Vineyards competitors beat Scheid Vineyards on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Scheid Vineyards Company Profile

Scheid Vineyards Inc. manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company operates vineyards in Monterey and San Benito counties of California. It offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

