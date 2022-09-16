RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Announces Earnings Results

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. RF Industries had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 2.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. RF Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of RFIL opened at $6.44 on Friday. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $8.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $65.43 million, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.13.
In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 9,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $61,094.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 521,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,196.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RF Industries in a report on Saturday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
