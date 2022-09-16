RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Announces Earnings Results

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. RF Industries had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 2.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. RF Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

RF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of RFIL opened at $6.44 on Friday. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $8.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $65.43 million, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Get RF Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 9,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $61,094.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 521,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,196.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RF Industries stock. State Street Corp increased its position in RF Industries, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.29% of RF Industries worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 36.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RF Industries in a report on Saturday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About RF Industries

(Get Rating)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.