RH (NYSE:RH) Given New $328.00 Price Target at Barclays

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $300.00 to $328.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $356.75.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $259.22 on Monday. RH has a twelve month low of $207.37 and a twelve month high of $708.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.90 and a 200 day moving average of $297.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.20 million. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RH will post 24.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total transaction of $1,622,449.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,336,940.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total value of $1,622,449.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,341 shares in the company, valued at $17,336,940.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total transaction of $676,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $807,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,095,954 over the last 90 days. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 5.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 17.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in RH by 2.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in RH by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

