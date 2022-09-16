Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Short Interest Update

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Rhinebeck Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp during the second quarter worth $115,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 15.5% in the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 48.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. increased its stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 550,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RBKB remained flat at $9.31 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The company has a market cap of $105.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.72.

About Rhinebeck Bancorp

Rhinebeck Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBKB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.37 million for the quarter.

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans, commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial business loans; and one-to four-family residential real estate loans.

