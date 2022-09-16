Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $799,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,830,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,195,665 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.07.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.