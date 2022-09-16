Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys 853 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned 0.11% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 793.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,851,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,553 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 706,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 32.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 705,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,135,000 after purchasing an additional 173,482 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 70.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,669,000 after purchasing an additional 84,663 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

SAFT stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.16. 482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,324. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $99.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.38%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP Glenn Hiltpold sold 383 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $35,756.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

See Also

