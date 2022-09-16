Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 1.0% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 910.2% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 197,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,109,000 after buying an additional 177,543 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 257,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,040,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TSM. Cowen set a $100.00 price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.9 %

TSM traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.24. The stock had a trading volume of 308,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,729,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.46. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $73.74 and a 52 week high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

See Also

