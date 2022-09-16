Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 152.9% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,266.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,500.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VSS traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,469. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.77. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $98.19 and a twelve month high of $140.41.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

