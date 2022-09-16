Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Increases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,095,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451,999 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $808,203,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,218,874,000 after purchasing an additional 600,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,102,958,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after buying an additional 479,032 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 90,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $2,473,673.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 962,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,374,269.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 2.3 %

GS traded down $7.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $324.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,722. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $329.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $321.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $110.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

