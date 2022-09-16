Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Purchases New Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,484,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in LKQ by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after buying an additional 2,819,542 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,700,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,840,000 after buying an additional 1,250,313 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 15.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,509,000 after purchasing an additional 914,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,040,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,323,099,000 after purchasing an additional 907,227 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 4th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of LKQ to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,056.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other LKQ news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.17. The company had a trading volume of 60,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,707. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $60.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

