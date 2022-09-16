Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 1,480 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:GSEW traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.68. 22,887 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.12.

