Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 15,864 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lessened its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,549 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,864 shares during the quarter. Southwestern Energy comprises about 0.9% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $2,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 28.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

Southwestern Energy stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,949,272. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 165.90% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 294.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

