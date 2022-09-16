Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 692 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,296 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $350,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,614.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 7,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $350,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,614.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 30,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $1,355,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 311,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,089,428.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,301 shares of company stock worth $2,590,933 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Iridium Communications Price Performance
Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.46 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.
Iridium Communications Profile
Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.
