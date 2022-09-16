Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Trims Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $19,186,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $17,051,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $4,232,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $4,914,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTE traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.66. The stock had a trading volume of 37,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $129.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.76. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $43.21 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.97.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.75. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $74.77 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

TTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

