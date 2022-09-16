Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RIGL. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.96.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.54. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $3.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.
About Rigel Pharmaceuticals
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.
