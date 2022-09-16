Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RIGL. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.96.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.54. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $3.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Institutional Trading of Rigel Pharmaceuticals

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 14,964 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 22,096 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

