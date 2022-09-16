RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $59.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RNG. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of RingCentral from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $131.95.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RNG opened at $44.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.55. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $40.59 and a twelve month high of $315.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $486.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.98 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 233.94% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $149,674.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,905 shares in the company, valued at $6,880,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 6,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $254,276.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 202,198 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,425.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $149,674.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,880,845.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,884 shares of company stock worth $763,314. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RingCentral

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.