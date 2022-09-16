Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Down 7.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.6% during trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $53.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Roblox traded as low as $38.82 and last traded at $40.21. Approximately 390,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 14,526,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.50.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RBLX. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Atlantic Securities cut Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.
In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $122,673.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,426,241.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $122,673.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,426,241.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $22,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 707,960 shares of company stock valued at $30,289,182. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of -41.76 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.63 and a 200 day moving average of $38.88.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
