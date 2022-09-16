Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Down 7.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.6% during trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $53.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Roblox traded as low as $38.82 and last traded at $40.21. Approximately 390,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 14,526,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.50.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RBLX. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Atlantic Securities cut Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $122,673.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,426,241.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $122,673.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,426,241.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $22,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 707,960 shares of company stock valued at $30,289,182. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Roblox Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 412.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of -41.76 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.63 and a 200 day moving average of $38.88.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

