Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $56.00

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$56.00 and last traded at C$56.00, with a volume of 356 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$57.84.

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$64.76. The company has a market cap of C$29.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.02%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

