Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.72-$0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.84-$4.12 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $89.56 on Friday. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $123.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 4.2% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,978 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 19.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.3% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 26,590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

