Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLU) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Stock Performance

ROCLU stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. Roth Ch Acquisition V has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97.

Institutional Trading of Roth Ch Acquisition V

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROCLU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roth Ch Acquisition V by 6,132.8% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the fourth quarter valued at about $747,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roth Ch Acquisition V in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $956,000.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Company Profile

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, and sustainability sectors.

