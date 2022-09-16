Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV) Shares Up 0.7%

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.52. 292,660 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 716,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Stock Down 2.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of METV. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the second quarter valued at $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,509,000.

