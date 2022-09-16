Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Shell (LON:SHEL) a GBX 3,200 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.67) price objective on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price target on Shell in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.02) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,045 ($24.71) to GBX 2,025 ($24.47) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price target on Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,831.40 ($34.21).

Shell stock opened at GBX 2,314.50 ($27.97) on Tuesday. Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 1,282.78 ($15.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,183.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,172.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £167.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 564.51.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Shell’s payout ratio is 2,097.56%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

