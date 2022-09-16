Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $425.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $500.00 to $425.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.48% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADBE. Barclays cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $435.00 in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.23.
Adobe Stock Performance
NASDAQ ADBE opened at $309.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe has a 1 year low of $305.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Adobe by 27.9% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $57,922,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Adobe by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $276,157,000 after purchasing an additional 126,810 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
