Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $425.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $500.00 to $425.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADBE. Barclays cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $435.00 in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.23.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $309.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe has a 1 year low of $305.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Adobe by 27.9% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth about $57,922,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Adobe by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $276,157,000 after purchasing an additional 126,810 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

