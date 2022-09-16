RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

RPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

RPT Realty Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of RPT stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $776.20 million, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

RPT Realty Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPT Realty

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 200.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 714,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 25,716 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 58.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 183,778 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 3.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in RPT Realty by 61.0% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

