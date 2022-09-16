RTC Group (LON:RTC) Trading Down 7.3%

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.23). Approximately 15,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 27,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.25).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.24, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15.

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

