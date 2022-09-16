Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Cut to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Rubius Therapeutics Stock Down 6.6 %

RUBY stock opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Rubius Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubius Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUBY. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 617.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 711,190 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,161,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,602,000 after purchasing an additional 708,647 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 20.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,157,000 after purchasing an additional 489,248 shares during the period. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,387,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 640,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of solid tumors cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

