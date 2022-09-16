S.A. Mason LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

S.A. Mason LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of S.A. Mason LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 117.4% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1,118.1% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 16,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 15,564 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 107,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,495,000 after buying an additional 40,737 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,408,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,661,000 after buying an additional 21,894 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VV traded down $2.00 on Friday, hitting $176.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,185. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.57. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $166.09 and a one year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

