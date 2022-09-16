S.A. Mason LLC Purchases Shares of 1,800 Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

Devon Energy Stock Performance

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.99. 131,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,333,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.47. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.14%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

