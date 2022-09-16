S.A. Mason LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

S.A. Mason LLC decreased its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins by 376.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Rollins by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rollins stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,945. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 0.63. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.28 and its 200 day moving average is $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

In related news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $18,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,131,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,302,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 325,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $12,215,816.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,805,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,278,014,840.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $18,865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,131,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,302,285.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,217,283 shares of company stock valued at $156,143,112 over the last 90 days. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

