Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.74 and last traded at $13.74. Approximately 133,501 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,309,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.91.

The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 71.53 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 631.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

