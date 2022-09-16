SAFE DEAL Achieves Market Cap of $2.94 Million (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00003611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $2.94 million and $38,928.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 23rd, 2020. SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 4,149,887 coins and its circulating supply is 4,122,745 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P and its Facebook page is accessible here. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Deal Project started from an anonymous P2P exchange platform for coins, files & information powered by its own SFD coin. Now Project has grown into an ecosystem to build Dapps connecting classic coins with smart blockchains. Telegram | Discord | Medium | Reddit | BitcoinTalk “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

