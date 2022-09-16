Sage Capital Advisors llc Decreases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,429,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock opened at $134.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.06. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.16 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

