Sage Capital Advisors llc Makes New Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,369,000 after acquiring an additional 959,810 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in Albemarle by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE ALB opened at $282.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $308.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.80.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.45.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

