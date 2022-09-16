Sage Capital Advisors llc Reduces Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Sage Capital Advisors llc decreased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 18,505 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up about 1.5% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $371,684,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,230,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,384 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,585,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,081 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,229,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $234,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,122,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of WBA opened at $34.23 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.95 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

