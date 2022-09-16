Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Short Interest Update

Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Saker Aviation Services stock remained flat at $3.90 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.17. Saker Aviation Services has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter. Saker Aviation Services had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 12.76%.

Saker Aviation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. It serves as the operator of a heliport, a fixed base operation (FBO); a provider of aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services; and a consultant for a seaplane base.

