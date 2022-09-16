Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,393 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in Salesforce by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,310 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Salesforce by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $14,937,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,123 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $385,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,104,367.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $385,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,104,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,397,285. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 2.5 %

Salesforce stock traded down $3.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.90. 141,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,524,767. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.62 and its 200 day moving average is $180.58. The company has a market capitalization of $150.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.63, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.48 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Salesforce to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.21.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

