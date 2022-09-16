Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,012 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $4.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.33. The company had a trading volume of 121,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,524,767. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.48 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,815,263.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,033 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $176,054.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 932,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,876,550.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,849 shares of company stock worth $12,397,285. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.21.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

