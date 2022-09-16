Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-$1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.82 billion-$7.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.07 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.71-$4.73 EPS.

Salesforce Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CRM traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.51. The company had a trading volume of 322,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,524,767. The firm has a market cap of $151.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $150.48 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $243.21.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $368,138.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,484,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $368,138.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,484,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,849 shares of company stock worth $12,397,285 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,617 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

