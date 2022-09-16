Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $149.68 and last traded at $150.07, with a volume of 63035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.78.

Specifically, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $368,138.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,484,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $216,957.39. Following the sale, the executive now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $368,138.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,484,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,397,285 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.58. The company has a market capitalization of $150.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.63, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. MCIA Inc raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.5% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Salesforce by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,262 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 554 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

