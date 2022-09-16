Sameer K. Gandhi Buys 127,466 Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Sameer K. Gandhi purchased 127,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,880,123.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 830,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,244,727.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Freshworks Stock Performance

Shares of Freshworks stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,264,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.17 and a 200 day moving average of $15.56. Freshworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $53.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRSH. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Freshworks from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Freshworks from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Freshworks to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

Institutional Trading of Freshworks

Freshworks Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks in the first quarter worth about $204,000. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

