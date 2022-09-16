Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Sold by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lessened its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,218 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bancorp makes up 2.3% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $615,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 120,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 41,898 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.6% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 42,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 128,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.56. 781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,748. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.18. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.84 and a 52 week high of $52.04.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 36.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.19%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

Featured Articles

