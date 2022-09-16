Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Short Interest Update

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 895,900 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the August 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 267,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Sasol Stock Down 4.5 %

NYSE SSL traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.53. The company had a trading volume of 7,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,785. Sasol has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $28.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Sasol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.8716 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Sasol

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSL. StockNews.com lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sasol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSL. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sasol by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 201,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 130,192 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sasol by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sasol by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 64,153 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Sasol by 549.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 57,296 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sasol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.

