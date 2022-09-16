SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE) Short Interest Up 24.4% in August

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,200 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the August 15th total of 96,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SaverOne 2014 Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of SVRE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 151,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,117. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. SaverOne 2014 has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $4.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SaverOne 2014 stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 1.43% of SaverOne 2014 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About SaverOne 2014

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents resulting from the use of mobile phones while driving. The company's SaverOne system provides an advanced driver safety solution to identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications.

