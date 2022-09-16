ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSCGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

ScanSource Stock Performance

Shares of SCSC opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $699.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.30. ScanSource has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $41.01.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). ScanSource had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ScanSource will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ScanSource

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ScanSource by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,903,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,003,000 after purchasing an additional 14,856 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ScanSource by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,890,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,780,000 after purchasing an additional 45,378 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ScanSource by 5.1% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,673,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,222,000 after purchasing an additional 81,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in ScanSource by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 997,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ScanSource by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 690,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,221,000 after purchasing an additional 75,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

