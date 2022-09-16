ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

ScanSource Stock Performance

Shares of SCSC opened at $27.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $699.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.30. ScanSource has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $41.01.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). ScanSource had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ScanSource will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ScanSource

ScanSource Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ScanSource by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,903,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,003,000 after purchasing an additional 14,856 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ScanSource by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,890,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,780,000 after purchasing an additional 45,378 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ScanSource by 5.1% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,673,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,222,000 after purchasing an additional 81,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in ScanSource by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 997,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ScanSource by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 690,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,221,000 after purchasing an additional 75,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.