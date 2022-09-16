Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Short Interest Update

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the August 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.1 days.
Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Up 0.1 %
SBGSF traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $126.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of $112.74 and a 1 year high of $202.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.30 and its 200 day moving average is $138.24.
Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile
