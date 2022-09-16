Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Short Interest Update

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the August 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.1 days.

Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Up 0.1 %

SBGSF traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $126.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of $112.74 and a 1 year high of $202.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.30 and its 200 day moving average is $138.24.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

