Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Down 4.4%

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.61 and last traded at $31.79. 3,839 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 282,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $63.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Schnitzer Steel Industries Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $859.46 million, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average of $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Announces Dividend

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wayland R. Hicks purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.85 per share, with a total value of $61,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,600 shares in the company, valued at $234,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schnitzer Steel Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.4% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 8.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.