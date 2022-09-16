Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC cut its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,715 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Apella Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $31,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,350. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.01 and a 200 day moving average of $49.29. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $51.25.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.