Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Upper Left Wealth Management LLC

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHH. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $801,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 33,363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 33,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SCHH traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $20.79. The stock had a trading volume of 101,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,778. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $26.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.82.

